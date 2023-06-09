Is Spike the Bulldog a Top 10 Mascot in College Basketball?

Who’s got the top mascot?



These mascots are a cut above the rest, according to ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/QyE0UMV915 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) May 25, 2023

I came across this post and thought, why not make a post regarding my Top 10? That’d be fun. As for the title of this piece, Spike the Bulldog is without a doubt a Top 10 mascot in college basketball. But where does he fall on my list? It’s not #1...

#10: Big Red - Western Kentucky

#9: Cosmo the Cougar - BYU

#8: The Blue Devil - Duke

#7: Spike the Bulldog - Gonzaga

#6: Brutus Buckeye - Ohio State

#5: Big Jay - Kansas

#4: Rameses - North Carolina

#3: Sparty - Michigan State

#2: Otto the Orange - Syracuse

#1: The Oregon Duck - Oregon

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho