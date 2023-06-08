Braden Huff, the Next Gonzaga Redshirt Ready to Make a Jump

About a week ago, Drew Timme had some remarks regarding the redshirt freshman. Braden Huff was as tough as anyone came in practice and both players benefitted from each other. Timme calls the 6’ 10” stretch four the “most annoying redshirt I’ve ever played against.” Check the end of the clip below.

What stands out the most from watching his high school clips is his vision on the court and his overall versatility for his size. Similar to Timme, Huff has terrific footwork in the post but can be more of an impactful shot blocker. The former “Mr. Illinois” can stretch out the floor and more. No wonder Timme was so hot and bothered by Huff in practice, the young kid has a lot of upside.

Huff has the overall basketball IQ to make a similar jump that past Gonzaga players have made following a redshirt season. Kelly Olynyk went through the same route and we all know how that turned out. Gonzaga is the perfect place for a player to develop and utilize his talents both during a season on the bench. Dealing with Timme, Anton Watson, and Ben Gregg on the daily as a member of the scout team will do that for you.

He looks to be next in a long line of great Gonzaga big men. With Travis Knight’s help this offseason behind the scene in the weight room, Huff should look like a much different player after this summer.

Plus, I’m just excited to see how even more crazy his face can get in a locker room celebration.

WE ARE ALL BRADEN HUFF. pic.twitter.com/I2huVtJKaZ — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) March 24, 2023

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho