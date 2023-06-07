Gonzaga’s Rankings Across Different Way-Too-Early Top 25’s

Of course, these rankings don’t mean much but they are fun to check out and love/hate during the dog days of summer. Arguing with the author and screaming at the computer is what the Internet is here for. Here is where the Zags rank among the major publications:

ESPN: #7

Sports Illustrated: #9

Stadium: #10

Fox Sports: #13

CBS: #17

The Athletic: #18

Depending on how the Gonzaga staff finishes off this offseason regarding their two remaining scholarship spots, these rankings can definitely move up the dial. It could also move down with Zyon Pullin and Grant Nelson looking to be out of the recruiting picture.

I’ll leave you with this, what about Arthur Kaluma from Creighton?

