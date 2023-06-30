Joe Toussaint and Gonzaga to Do Zoom Call

After all the chaos between ex-head coach Bob Huggins and West Virginia, many players are deciding to transfer out. Joe Toussaint is one of the former Musketeers looking for a new home.

Toussaint will take visits with Texas Tech and Kansas State this week, go on a day trip to Alabama, and then do Zoom calls with both Gonzaga and Miami. Yes, it’s not a visit to campus but I’m one not to complain.

The 6’0” grad transfer averaged 9.4 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 2.6 APG last season. Toussaint would add depth to the backcourt. He can serve as a primary ball-handler to open up more scoring opportunities for both Nembhard and Hickman if Coach Few decides to go with a three-guard lineup. If that’s not the case, Toussaint would serve very nicely as the leader and reliable scoring threat for the second unit thanks to his 132 collegiate games under his belt. Joe Toussaint and Dusty Stromer can be quite the explosive duo threat off the bench.

West Virginia is still in the chase for the veteran guard. Kerr Kiirsa and Jesse Edwards will both be staying in Morgantown so the Zags are out on those two.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho