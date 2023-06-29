Chet Holmgren Expected to Play in Summer League

After sitting out the entire 2022-2023 season due to a Lisfranc injury, Chet Holmgren is looking ready to make his NBA debut in Las Vegas at the NBA Summer League.

Sam Presti, the OKC General Manager, had this to say in the most recent press conference about Chet in the NBA Summer League: “It’s our hope he’ll be out there. It’s our expectation. Chet’s doing great. He’s had a great offseason... He looks really good. We’re excited for him. But I don’t think anybody is more excited than him.”

Pat Beverley said this about Chet Holmgren on his podcast: “I’ve been speaking to some guys around the league, I’ve been asking about Chet. He’s going to be nice, not because of his size or his talent, but because of his attitude. He don’t duck sh*t, he ain’t scared of sh*t, he likes to go right back at mother*******”.

Could Chet Holmgren be better than Wemby?@patbevpod pic.twitter.com/y0fkU8fbK7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 28, 2023

Holmgren’s offseason centered around gaining strength back in his right foot and improving upon his overall strength. You can tell a difference in his body structure as he continues to increase his muscle mass.

The expectations are high for Chet’s first time on an NBA court in the regular season. That’s right, remember that the 2023-2024 campaign will be considered his rookie season.

Just in case you forgot what Chet Holmgren will be bringing to the table with the Thunder: pic.twitter.com/c7gaT3zc8P — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) June 27, 2023

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho