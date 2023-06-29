 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chet Holmgren Expected to Play in Summer League

He’s back...

By Arden Cravalho
NBA: Summer League-Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

After sitting out the entire 2022-2023 season due to a Lisfranc injury, Chet Holmgren is looking ready to make his NBA debut in Las Vegas at the NBA Summer League.

Sam Presti, the OKC General Manager, had this to say in the most recent press conference about Chet in the NBA Summer League: “It’s our hope he’ll be out there. It’s our expectation. Chet’s doing great. He’s had a great offseason... He looks really good. We’re excited for him. But I don’t think anybody is more excited than him.”

Pat Beverley said this about Chet Holmgren on his podcast: “I’ve been speaking to some guys around the league, I’ve been asking about Chet. He’s going to be nice, not because of his size or his talent, but because of his attitude. He don’t duck sh*t, he ain’t scared of sh*t, he likes to go right back at mother*******”.

Holmgren’s offseason centered around gaining strength back in his right foot and improving upon his overall strength. You can tell a difference in his body structure as he continues to increase his muscle mass.

The expectations are high for Chet’s first time on an NBA court in the regular season. That’s right, remember that the 2023-2024 campaign will be considered his rookie season.

