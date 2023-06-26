Alex Toohey Decommits From Gonzaga

One of the top international prospects from Australia will be staying home now and will sign with the Sydney Kings as part of the NBL Next Stars program. Alex Toohey was slated to enroll and arrive at Gonzaga this week. He was planning to join alongside Dusty Stromer in the 2023 recruiting class.

“Over time, while evaluating my situation, I felt the best pathway for me was right here in my own backyard,” Toohey said. “The opportunity to play for an organization like Sydney in the esteemed Next Stars program was simply too good to turn down.”

After this move, the Zags now have three available scholarships available for the 2023-2024 season. With the transfer portal slimming down to the bone, the time to grab a couple of key recruits is now. It’s of the essence to get some guys (preferably some support in the backcourt) to come over to Spokane before the end of summer.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho