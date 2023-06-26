Malachi Smith to the Portland Trail Blazers

Malachi Smith may have gone undrafted (along with Drew Timme) but he has had a successful offseason after joining the Portland Trail Blazers. He had the most pre-NBA Draft workouts out of any Zag this offseason (Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards)

Portland is bringing in the 2023 WCC Sixth Man of the Year on an Exhibit 10 deal (a one-year, minimum-salary NBA deal that allows the franchise to convert the contract to a two-way deal if that change is made before the start of the regular season).

Undrafted Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, per sources. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

Smith has a fantastic opportunity to grow in the PDX and (possibly) learn under one of the league’s best shooters and leaders in Damian Lillard. With Scoot Henderson being the guard of the future of the franchise, Smith could become one of the first members of Portland’s new G-League team. The Rip City Remix will debut this upcoming season while playing home games at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.

If you remember from last season, Smith has had a lot of success against Portland opponents. He first scored 23 points against Portland State at the PK85 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Smith also finished with 27 points against Portland in Spokane during the WCC regular season.

