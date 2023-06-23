Drew Timme to the Milwaukee Bucks

Drew Timme is on his way to the Badger State and working to make the Milwaukee roster. He’ll try to prove himself in Las Vegas in the NBA Summer League alongside the 60th pick, Chris Livington from Kentucky as well as two other undrafted college stars, Andre Jackson Jr. from UConn and Omari Moore from San Jose State.

Milwaukee is bringing in the former first-team All-American and 2x WCC Player of the Year on an Exhibit 10 deal (a minimum contract that can be converted to a two-way deal prior to the start of the season).

Undrafted Gonzaga forward Drew Timme has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

Timme averaged 21.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.4 APG, and 1.0 BPG this past season as well as 17.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 2.4 APG over his Gonzaga career but that still wasn’t enough to get himself drafted. It’s a known fact that NBA teams are staying away from traditional big men. A few of last season’s best power forwards/centers in the college game went undrafted along with Timme (Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe and UConn’s Adama Sanogo).

The Gonzaga star will have to prove that he is ready for the speed of the NBA game and continue to develop his jump shot to go along with his spectacular post moves.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho