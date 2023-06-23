Sixers to Sign Filip Petrusev for Next Two Seasons

Do you remember Filip Petrusev? The WCC POY back in 2020? I sure hope so. He’s finally getting his shot in the NBA.

The 2021 50th overall pick from the Philadelphia Sixers is looking to make his debut on the NBA court for the first time this upcoming season. Per EuroHoops, the Philadelphia franchise intends to offer him a contract for the next two seasons since they now have his NBA rights.

The 6’11”, 23-year-old center has been in playing overseas in Belgrade, Spain as well as Istanbul, Turkey since leaving Spokane in 2020 after his sophomore season. Petrusev won a EuroLeague championship in 2022 with Anadolu Efes and a Serbian Cup in 2023 with Crvena Zvezda. In 2021, he stacked up the awards with Mega Soccerbet while being named the ABA League MVP, top scorer, and top prospect.

He has now officially proven himself and is ready for the jump to the best league in the world. Congrats, Filip!

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area...