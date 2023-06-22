Julian Strawther Drafted to the NBA Champs

The Denver Nuggets are still living off their high of an NBA championship in the mountain air and decided that the clutch factor of the Zags from the previous season was the right answer to continue their winning ways. A tough-minded shooter out of Las Vegas, Julian Strawther is not afraid of the big moment. College basketball fans saw that out against BYU in the regular season and UCLA in the Sweet 16. Strawther is always on his feet and ready for his shot toward the rim when the money is on the line.

This is an opportunity for a winning player to continue his winning ways on the highest level of basketball. The Denver front office saw a wing that has been built on a platform ready to prove the many doubters wrong (as they did). It’s sort of a match made in heaven between a college program and a now not-so-underrated NBA franchise.

Congrats on staying in the first round, Julian! Keep pushing forward!

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho