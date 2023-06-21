Kaden Perry and Graham Ike Are Looking Healthy

Kaden Perry was seen dunking in a recent Gonzaga Basketball tweet which is a fantastic sign. The 6’9” forward only played 8 games in 2021-2022 with the Zags and sat out all of the 2022-2023 season as he was dealing with the same back issues that prematurely ended his senior season at Battle Ground High School in Washington.

As for the Wyoming transfer, Graham Ike recently told Jon Rothstein that he’s starting to participate in drills and some 5-on-5 work. After averaging 19.5 PPG and 9.6 RPG during the 2021-2022 season, the 6’9” forward sat out all of last season due to a leg injury. Ike was named the Mountain West POY preseason Player of the Year in 2022-2023.

The Gonzaga frontcourt should very lethal and deep if those two are 100% ready to go for the start of the season. Perry and Ike to go along with Anton Watson, Ben Gregg, and Braden Huff is an intimidating bunch.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho