Kaden Perry and Graham Ike Are Looking Healthy

Kaden Perry was seen dunking in a recent Gonzaga Basketball tweet which is a fantastic sign. The 6’9” forward only played 8 games in 2021-2022 with the Zags and sat out all of the 2022-2023 season as he was dealing with the same back issues that prematurely ended his senior season at Battle Ground High School in Washington.
We back ‼️ pic.twitter.com/rMeeOv5IhT— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) June 20, 2023
As for the Wyoming transfer, Graham Ike recently told Jon Rothstein that he’s starting to participate in drills and some 5-on-5 work. After averaging 19.5 PPG and 9.6 RPG during the 2021-2022 season, the 6’9” forward sat out all of last season due to a leg injury. Ike was named the Mountain West POY preseason Player of the Year in 2022-2023.
The Gonzaga frontcourt should very lethal and deep if those two are 100% ready to go for the start of the season. Perry and Ike to go along with Anton Watson, Ben Gregg, and Braden Huff is an intimidating bunch.
