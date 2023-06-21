Drew Timme Works Out With the Los Angeles Lakers

Drew Timme received a last-minute invite to the Los Angeles facility to work out for the Lakers earlier this week. The NBA Draft takes place at Barclays Center in New York tomorrow at 5 PM PT on ESPN.

It was reported that he is grateful that he’s becoming a pro at the same time Nikola Jokic is showing what he can do in the NBA after winning the NBA championship not too long ago. “I owe him a lot,” Timme said. “I think he’s making me a little more appealing than I was probably perceived before.”

Timme also had a workout with the Atlanta Hawks earlier this offseason but those are the only two NBA teams that invited him. The Hawks have the 46th pick and the Lakers have the 47th pick.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho