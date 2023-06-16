Gonzaga vs. USC Set in Las Vegas

Gonzaga’s non-conference schedule is (once again) no joke. It was announced yesterday that the Zags will be traveling to Las Vegas on December 2nd to take on USC. Gonzaga sure loves showing out in the Sin City AKA Kennel South. The venue is TBD but it should be played at either MGM Grand Garden or Mandalay Bay.

Here are some notable games on the 2023-2023 non-conference slate:

@ Kentucky

@ Maui Invitational (Kansas, Purdue, Marquette, UCLA, Syracuse, Tennessee)

vs. USC (in Vegas)

vs. UConn (in Seattle)

@ Washington

This is arguably the best preseason schedule in the country. It feels like we’ve had this conversation for the last few years.

What is really intriguing about this matchup is Dusty Stromer going up against Bronny James once again. Stromer was 4-0 against James back in high school and the two will now face off on a bigger stage under the bright lights of Las Vegas.

The rest of the Trojans definitely need a mention for a Top 25 program with Pac-12 title hopes. You can’t forget about Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis for USC. The battle of these two backcourts is going to be something to behold.

