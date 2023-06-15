2025 Prospects That Have Heard From Gonzaga

Once the clock struck midnight, college basketball coaches were allowed to reach out to their potential class of 2025 recruits. I’d be dead asleep by then but no one sleeps on the Gonzaga coaching staff. Here are some of the program’s top targets just hours after the direct contact period began.
Jalen Haralson (PG) *received an offer
Isiah Harwell (SG) *received an offer
Nikolas Khamenia (SF) *no offer yet
Will Riley (SF) *no offer yet
