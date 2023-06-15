 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2025 Prospects That Have Heard From Gonzaga

Recruiting for the future never stops.

By Arden Cravalho
High School Basketball: HoopHall West Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Once the clock struck midnight, college basketball coaches were allowed to reach out to their potential class of 2025 recruits. I’d be dead asleep by then but no one sleeps on the Gonzaga coaching staff. Here are some of the program’s top targets just hours after the direct contact period began.

Jalen Haralson (PG) *received an offer

Isiah Harwell (SG) *received an offer

Nikolas Khamenia (SF) *no offer yet

Will Riley (SF) *no offer yet

