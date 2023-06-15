2025 Prospects That Have Heard From Gonzaga

Once the clock struck midnight, college basketball coaches were allowed to reach out to their potential class of 2025 recruits. I’d be dead asleep by then but no one sleeps on the Gonzaga coaching staff. Here are some of the program’s top targets just hours after the direct contact period began.

Jalen Haralson (PG) *received an offer

Isiah Harwell (SG) *received an offer

Nikolas Khamenia (SF) *no offer yet

Will Riley (SF) *no offer yet

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho