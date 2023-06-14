How Does Paul Mulcahy Fit With Gonzaga?

Gonzaga has recently reached out to Paul Mulcahy from Rutgers among many other schools. The portal is getting extremely thin and Mulcahy has a lot of eyes on him as one of the remaining top guards left. As a senior, Mulcahy stuffed the stat sheet. 8.3 PPG, 4.9 APG, 3.6 RPG, 1.5 SPG in 30 games played is quite impressive.

It’s an interesting fit with Nembhard and Hickman both also being on-ball guards. The 6’7” guard hailing from New Jersey is more pass-first which would give Nembhard and Hickman the opportunity to look to score more often off the ball. It could all work as Mulcahy would act as the primary ball-handler and playmaker for the Gonzaga offense. A three-guard lineup is not completely out of the question.

Nolan Hickman could also act as the sixth man which could be a nice adjustment for him after an up-and-down sophomore season. He would be the leader of the second unit and still get 20-25 MPG. The biggest factor for that is if Hickman is willing to come off the bench after starting for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season.

As for Mulcahy, he’s extremely competitive and acts as an annoying pest on defense. Paul shows tenacity and physicality when guarding the ball. That can jumpstart a team on the opposite end.

Mulcahy is longer and taller than your typical guard which makes his ability to score off smaller opponents a big advantage. He finished with 41.6 FG% and 37.0 3P% last season.

It has been known that Mulcahy looks to stay on the East Coast but Gonzaga has had crazier acquisitions in the transfer portal before. A full backcourt of Mulcahy, Nembhard, and Hickman has national championship aspirations.

