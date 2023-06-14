Gonzaga Scholarship Chart

The offseason is in full swing and Gonzaga still has some scholarships available to those remaining in the transfer portal. 11 of the 13 available spots have been filled for the upcoming 2023-2024 campaign.

Here is what the future of the Gonzaga program is looking like. I’m aware that with the free COVID year, most of the guys have an additional season of eligibility. Please let me know if any changes need to be made.

2023-2024: Anton Watson, Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Graham Ike, Steele Venters, Ben Gregg, Kaden Perry, Braden Huff, Jun Seok Yeo, Dusty Stromer, Alex Toohey

2024-2025: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Graham Ike, Steele Venters, Ben Gregg, Kaden Perry, Braden Huff, Jun Seok Yeo, Dusty Stromer, Alex Toohey

2025-2026: Braden Huff, Jun Seok Yeo, Dusty Stromer, Alex Toohey

2026-2027: Jun Seok Yeo, Dusty Stromer, Alex Toohey

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho