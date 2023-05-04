Dominick Harris Commits to Loyola Marymount

The former member of the Tricky Trio couldn’t get enough of the West Coast Conference and will be moving from Spokane to Los Angeles. In his redshirt sophomore campaign, Dominick Harris averaged a mere 1.5 PPG in 4.4 MPG with 13 games played. This is a massive opportunity for the former 4-star and Top 75 player out of Rancho Christian to show off what most saw in high school.

Even after visiting BYU over the past weekend, Dom decided against joining Mark Pope in Provo. You have to wonder if he is just yet ready to compete in the always tough Big-12 conference. I believe this was the right move for him at this point in time to stay at the mid-major level.

Stan Johnson has been very active on the transfer recruiting front recently with the acquisition of two guards, Dom and Will Johnston who was formerly with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. He found a gem in both and the Lions should have a highly competitive backcourt next season.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho