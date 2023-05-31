Zyon Pullin Has the Zags in His Top 5

The UC Riverside guard is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and remaining in the transfer portal, his agent, Scott Nichols, told ESPN. Pullin just recently had a workout with the Detroit Pistons.

Zyon has cut his list to five schools:

Florida

LSU

Xavier

Michigan

Gonzaga

The Zags could always use another experienced ball handler and playmaker like Pullin. With his size, he’s ready to make the jump to a high-major program. The pace at which the first-team All-Big West guard plays would fit Mark Few’s system very well. He has also shown improvements as a shooter over the course of his collegiate career. 48.6 FG% and 39.4 3P% ain’t too shabby.

Could this possibly mean that Malachi Smith won’t be returning to Spokane for one more season? Smith has until midnight tonight to come up with a decision.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho