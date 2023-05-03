Hunter Sallis Commits to Wake Forest

One of the three 5-star recruits in Gonzaga’s history has decided to pack his bags and move to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to play for the Demon Deacons. Hunter Sallis never cracked the starting lineup in his two years with the Zags but still excelled on the defensive end thanks to his extreme athleticism. He was arguably the best defender in the backcourt for Mark Few this past season.

Despite being from Nebraska, Sallis decided to stay away from the Bluejays and the Cornhuskers. He averaged 4.5 PPG, 2.2 RPG, and 1.4 APG in 16.8 MPG during his sophomore campaign. You can expect those numbers to skyrocket during his time in the Tar Heel state.

The 6’5” combo guard was one of the top transfers available on the transfer market and still has two years of eligibility remaining. If Hunter can improve on his jumper and overall decision-making on the offensive end, watch out.

Steve Forbes is known for taking guards in the transfer portal who didn’t stand out at their previous school and turning them into All-ACC standouts the following season (think of Alondes Williams and Tyler Appleby). Coach Forbes now has another potential superstar on his roster with NBA potential and the Tobacco Road rivalry just got a whole lot more interesting.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho