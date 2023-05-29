Connor Griffin is Headed to the NBA Finals

Connor Griffin’s LinkedIn resume is just incredible. He went to the Elite Eight with Gonzaga University in 2015, the College Football Playoff with the University of Washington in 2016 (was a multi-sport athlete there), and now, to top it all off, he is going to the NBA Finals with the Denver Nuggets as an Assistant Video Director.

Before joining the National Basketball Association, Griffin was a Graduate Assistant at Pepperdine University where he receive a Master of Dispute Resolution as well as a Master of Science in Management and Leadership, Business. After he was done with all his school, he was promoted to the Video Coordinator of the Men & Women’s Basketball programs at Pepperdine.

Although he didn’t graduate from Gonzaga, Griffin receive his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Washington. Sounds like a smart dude.

Congratulations on everything you’ve accomplished so early on in your career, Connor! The Gonzaga community is very proud of you and best of luck in the NBA Finals!

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho