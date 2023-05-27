Julian Strawther Worked Out With the Golden State Warriors

Jim Meehan of the Spokesman-Review said what’s up to Julian Strawther after he worked out for Golden State on Friday. He was curious about if he will be staying in the draft cause he never made it public until now: “Right now I’m 100% locked in on the draft, that’s my main priority. It’s been my priority since I put my name in. Getting ready for the NBA, that’s my main focus.”

Here is also Travis Green’s report making sure he was devoted to the 2023 NBA Draft.

Julian Strawther (@JulianStrawther) had a pre-draft workout with the @warriors today and spoke with the media after.



Not much of a surprise here, but I asked Strawther about the upcoming withdrawal deadline and he says "Right now, I'm 100% locked in on the draft." pic.twitter.com/5VtqHXzEXW — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) May 26, 2023

Here who was also in attendance working out alongside Julian Strawther. Straight from the source, Anthony Slater.

Draft workout for the Warriors in SF today



*Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

*Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)

*Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

*Kendric Davis (Memphis)

*Craig Porter Jr. (Wichita State)

*Caleb Daniels (Villanova) — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 26, 2023

The Dub’s front office (I know it’s a bit of a very confusing time right now) but I love the shooting fit out on the wing from the Gonzaga product. Strawther needs to improve his body for the next level but he can definitely get there.

