Julian Strawther Worked Out With the Golden State Warriors

I’d love to see the clutch man in the Bay Area.

By Arden Cravalho
NBA: Combine David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Meehan of the Spokesman-Review said what’s up to Julian Strawther after he worked out for Golden State on Friday. He was curious about if he will be staying in the draft cause he never made it public until now: “Right now I’m 100% locked in on the draft, that’s my main priority. It’s been my priority since I put my name in. Getting ready for the NBA, that’s my main focus.”

Here is also Travis Green’s report making sure he was devoted to the 2023 NBA Draft.

Here who was also in attendance working out alongside Julian Strawther. Straight from the source, Anthony Slater.

The Dub’s front office (I know it’s a bit of a very confusing time right now) but I love the shooting fit out on the wing from the Gonzaga product. Strawther needs to improve his body for the next level but he can definitely get there.

