Had a beer and chatted with the former 6’ 9” power forward of the Zags from 2009-2014, Sam Dower. Spent time talking about his life after college basketball, the reasoning behind his decision to come to Gonzaga, the future 2023-2024 squad, and his former love for Taco Bell. Check out the exclusive interview below.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho