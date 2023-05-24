Gonzaga Among Potential Landing Spots for Caleb Love

Caleb Love was once committed to Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines but their admissions didn’t allow him in based on his GPA. The incoming senior guard is now back on the transfer portal market and Alabama, Arizona, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Texas, and UConn look to have shown interest.

In 2021-2022, Love was a part of Hubert Davis’ first season at Chapel Hill and was a key reason the Tar Heels went all the way to the national championship game. In 2022-2023, the combo guard averaged 16.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.8 APG, and 1.1 SPG but took a dip in his shooting percentages. There still is a lot of chatter about his shot selection/making from this past season as he finished with a rough 37.8 FG%/29.9 3P%/76.5 FT% split. North Carolina was absent from this past NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga emerged a bit over the course of the weekend in the Caleb Love sweepstake as the Zags are shopping around for a high-scoring guard, according to 247sports. No word on if he’ll even be taking any visits before making his college decision since it’s currently a recruiting dead period in college basketball.

The backcourt in Gonzaga is pretty loaded as of right now with Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Steele Venters, and Dusty Stromer but the Zags could always use an off-ball shot-making boost. That’s something that was lacking last season but the question remains around whether or not Malachi Smith will be returning for one more year in Spokane. Would Love even consider coming off the bench or committing to Gonzaga to battle it out for the starting job with everyone else in the picture?

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho