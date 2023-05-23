Gonzaga’s Top Class of 2024 Target, Zoom Diallo, to Transfer to California Powerhouse

Zoom Diallo from Curtis High School in Tacoma, WA will be transferring to Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, CA in Northern California for his senior season. Prolific Prep is one of the top high school programs in the United States and plays some of the highest levels of competition while traveling the country.

The 6’ 4” point guard has good instincts in the pick-and-roll and uses his strong body control when finishing around the rim well. He averaged 20.2 PPG in his junior campaign. The five-star recently won the 2023 WIAA 4A state championship.

Here are just a few NBA players that played with the Prolific Prep program:

Jalen Green - #2 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft

Gary Trent Jr - #37 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft

Josh Jackson - #4 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft

I don’t believe this will move will hurt Gonzaga’s chance of recruiting him to be a Zag. This is a positive for Diallo going forward. The transition to this high level of play will only improve Zoom’s overall game/style.

