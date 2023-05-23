Nigel Williams-Goss Wins Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Championship

Nigel Williams-Goss led the Zags to their program’s first 2017 Final Four and National Championship. He later was drafted by the Utah Jazz in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft but never really panned out in the league. The Gonzaga legend was forced to make a professional career change overseas which turned out to be the smartest move he could ever make.

Nigel was a part of winning franchises in many different countries early on in his international career (Greece, Serbia, Russia, La Liga - the premier Spanish League) where he won multiple championships and MVP awards. Then came the pinnacle of European basketball when he joined Real Madrid of the elite EuroLeague.

In 2022, Williams-Goss started in the EuroLeague semifinal for Real Madrid against FC Barcelona. Just 52 seconds into the game, Dante Exum stepped on his ankle and couldn’t play the rest of the game. He also wasn’t able to return for the championship game against Anadolu Efes Istanbul.

The following season in 2023, Real Madrid edged Olympiacos, 79-78. Williams-Goss finished with 9 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in less than 19 minutes played. Congrats to Nigel on adding yet another championship to his impressive resume!

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho