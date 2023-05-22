Gonzaga in Hollywood (2023 Edition)

I spent my Friday watching some movies and I heard some solid reviews of “Air” on Amazon Prime. It damn sure lived up to the hype. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are such a dynamic duo with their expansive acting, directing, and producing skills. Of course most first think of that duo from “Good Will Hunting” alongside the memorable Robin Williams but this basketball drama based around Michael Jordan and Nike could be that much better.

Why am I bringing this up on a Gonzaga basketball site, you ask?

Nike was thinking about signing John Stockton of Gonzaga or Charles Barkley of Auburn (who were both long shots) from the 1985 NBA Draft to represent their basketball division. I don’t want to give away any spoilers but I’m pretty sure we all know who they decided to hand that contract to and name the face of the organization.

I still was in the need to watch one more movie centered around basketball that late Friday night so I headed over to Hulu. I fell upon the remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” and took a chance. I made a major mistake. I would only suggest you watch this film to see Jack Harlow in a Gonzaga uniform and the line “Acting like you can’t hoop when, really, you played at Gonzaga.” from his co-star, Sinqua Walls. It happens pretty early on in the movie.

In conclusion, make some time to go watch Air” and please, I beg of you. Stay away from the “White Men Can’t Jump.” Instead, just go check out the original with Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes if you still haven’t after all these years it has been out.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho