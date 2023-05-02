Domantas Sabonis and Rui Hachimura’s Success in the NBA Playoffs

Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green were portrayed as the villains in the first-round series of the Western Conference Playoffs between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors. It was a blast and made the series between the two Northern California opponents (the first time ever the two have faced off in the playoffs) that much better.

Sabonis already has 20 playoff games under his belt at the young age of 26 years old but has yet to get out of the first round in his career. During his first (and not the last, I’m guessing) playoff run with the Kings, the former Gonzaga Bulldog averaged 16.4 PPG on 49.5 FG%, 11.0 RPG, 4.7 APG, and 1.4 SPG in 7 games.

As for Rui Hachimura, he has been a pleasant surprise for the Lakers in the postseason. In his second-ever playoff series, Rui seems to have expanded his offensive portfolio off the bench. His averages in 6 games against the Grizzlies are 14.5 PPG on 56.9 FG% and 52.4 3P%, 4.7 RPG in 25.5 MPG.

You can catch the 1st game of the Western Conference Semifinals between Rui’s Los Angeles Lakers at Curry’s Golden State Warriors tonight at 7 PM PT on TNT. The Battle for California is on.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho