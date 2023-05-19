Drew Timme’s Performance at the NBA Draft Combine

The all-time scoring leader in Gonzaga history showed off his wheels and improved range compared to last year’s agility/shooting drills. Looks as if Drew Timme took what he heard from NBA scouts and GMs to heart. Here are his times and percentages:

pro lane drill - 10.93 seconds (fastest among participating centers)

3/4 court sprint - 3.34 seconds

side-mid-side - 40% (12-30)

spot up shooting - 36% (9-25)

3-point star drill - 48% (12-25)

What really was interesting is the wingspan-height differential between #1 Oscar Tshiebwe (8.25”) and #4 Drew Timme (5”) among centers at the entire event.

As for the scrimmages, he struggled on Day 1. No easy way to put it. Timme had 6 points on 3-7 FG and 0-1 3PT, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 fouls, and 1 turnover in the first 5 on 5. He had a much better performance last year.

The drop defensive coverage like this is a part of Timme’s game that could use some fine-tuning. His lack of athleticism is concerning when trying to protect the rim as well.

Isaiah Wong attacking Timme playing drop and hits the pull-up middy pic.twitter.com/6Xcrw0UDgX — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) May 17, 2023

But on Day 2, that was a whole different story. Timme learned from his mistakes and adjusted to what was put in front of him. 17 points on 8-14 shooting, 7 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal. He made a statement.

NBA scouts and executives are definitely intrigued by the 6’ 10” hands, patience, footwork, and touch around the rim. No doubt about that.

get ready for a lot of this signature move at the next level https://t.co/fWRj4A8sgx — Arden Independence Cravalho (@a_cravalho) May 17, 2023

Overall, Drew Timme turned some heads in both directions. I both would and wouldn’t be surprised if his name is called on June 22nd in Brooklyn, New York.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area...