Drew Timme’s Performance at the NBA Draft Combine

Will the Gonzaga legend get drafted late in the 2nd round or go undrafted?

By Arden Cravalho
2023 NBA Draft Combine Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The all-time scoring leader in Gonzaga history showed off his wheels and improved range compared to last year’s agility/shooting drills. Looks as if Drew Timme took what he heard from NBA scouts and GMs to heart. Here are his times and percentages:

pro lane drill - 10.93 seconds (fastest among participating centers)

3/4 court sprint - 3.34 seconds

side-mid-side - 40% (12-30)

spot up shooting - 36% (9-25)

3-point star drill - 48% (12-25)

What really was interesting is the wingspan-height differential between #1 Oscar Tshiebwe (8.25”) and #4 Drew Timme (5”) among centers at the entire event.

As for the scrimmages, he struggled on Day 1. No easy way to put it. Timme had 6 points on 3-7 FG and 0-1 3PT, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 fouls, and 1 turnover in the first 5 on 5. He had a much better performance last year.

The drop defensive coverage like this is a part of Timme’s game that could use some fine-tuning. His lack of athleticism is concerning when trying to protect the rim as well.

But on Day 2, that was a whole different story. Timme learned from his mistakes and adjusted to what was put in front of him. 17 points on 8-14 shooting, 7 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal. He made a statement.

NBA scouts and executives are definitely intrigued by the 6’ 10” hands, patience, footwork, and touch around the rim. No doubt about that.

Overall, Drew Timme turned some heads in both directions. I both would and wouldn’t be surprised if his name is called on June 22nd in Brooklyn, New York.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

