Julian Strawther Will Not Play 5 on 5 at the NBA Draft Combine

For the second year in a row, Julian Strawther will not play in the scrimmages at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Does this mean he’s content where he’s projected to land (late 1st rounder, early 2nd rounder)? Could he be dealing with an injury and doesn’t want to play through it?
Regardless, Strawther has showcased his clutch factor and ability to be a spot-up shooter at the next level during his past two seasons with Gonzaga. The 6’ 6” small forward fits the mold of a prototypical NBA 3-and-D wing. He needs to start to use his 6’ 9.25” wingspan more to his advantage, gain some more muscle mass, and get a bit quicker in defensive rotations.
Here are his results from the agility drills earlier this week:
lane agility time - 10.94 seconds
shuttle run - 3.46 second
three-quarter sprint - 3.31 seconds
standing vertical leap - 27.5 inches
max vertical leap - 34.5 inches
Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho
