Gonzaga and UConn to Begin Multi-Year Series Next Season

This past season’s national champions will be heading to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle in 2023-2024 with the return game in 2024-2025 being played at Madison Square Garden in New York. Official dates and times are to be determined.

The Huskies have a history with the Zags. UConn beat Gonzaga in both the 1999 and 2023 Elite Eight. At the end of both of those NCAA Tournaments, the Huskies were the last team standing.

Both programs should be ranked in the AP Top 10 to start off the season with the chance to gain some additional players through the transfer portal. Both are also waiting to hear back if their respective prospects in the NBA Draft pool will be staying or returning to school. Anton Watson and Malachi Smith for the Zags. Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson, and Adama Sanogo for the Huskies.

The Zags are off to a good start in trying to match their impressive non-conference slate from last season. So far for the 2023-2024 season, Gonzaga has vs UConn (neutral), at Kentucky, at Maui Invitational (Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA, and Chaminade are in the field, and at Washington (just announced that it will be on December 9th). That’s absolutely stacked and yet, there are still more announcements to come.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho