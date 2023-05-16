Anton Watson’s Performance at the G-League Elite Camp

A strong offensive performance from Anton Watson at the G-League Elite Camp has Gonzaga fans wondering if he will return to Spokane or begin his professional career. During the two scrimmages, college basketball’s best glue guy finished with 22 points on 8-14 FG and 3-4 3PT to go along with 3 assists.

As for the bad, Watson struggled on the glass and dealt with foul issues. He finished with only 2 total rebounds for the two days and had 5 personal fouls in 20 minutes during the first scrimmage. This definitely has some scouts and GMs raising some major concerns with what he showed on the defensive side of the ball. Gonzaga fans know he’s better than that.

What a pass by Markquis Nowell to Anton Watson. pic.twitter.com/vp2LoaeUYx — Global Scouting (@GlobalScouting_) May 13, 2023

You can see Watson’s offical strength and agility/anthropometry results below. He is the very last name on the list.

He had this to say after the camp ended: “I definitely just want to hear the most feedback from this camp … seeing if teams would draft me late second round but definitely keeping the option open of going to school... I think we’re going to have a good squad coming back.”

Watson also said that he had four individual workouts in the week leading up to the G-League Elite Camp (one being the Atlanta Hawks).

8 players from this camp were invited to the NBA Draft Combine and Anton Watson was not one of them. Players have until 11:59 PM on May 31 to withdraw from the draft. The clock is ticking.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho