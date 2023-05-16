Chet Holmgren Has Put on Some Weight

The 2022 #2 overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot at the CrawsOver Pro-AM in Seattle last summer. Chet Holmgren had a successful surgery back on August 30th but had to miss the entire 2022-2023 season. That still didn’t stop him from working on his game and prepping his body for the NBA.

The picture on the left is Chet Holmgren during summer league and the right pic is from yesterday.



Looks like he has added some muscle mass to his frame pic.twitter.com/M6OkyABLEW — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 5, 2023

Chet Holmgren is working different. pic.twitter.com/eaeljzfnxB — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) May 14, 2023

Chet will be good to go for the start of the 2023-2024 season which will officially be his rookie campaign.

In other news, Oklahoma City has a 1.7% chance in tonight’s lottery to land the #1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Imagine if the Thunder have two of the leading candidates for the Rookie of the Year in Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama. Finding one unicorn is amazing but two would be just unimaginable.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho