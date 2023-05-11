Domantas Sabonis Named to the All-NBA Third Team

Congratulations are in order for Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis for being named one of the Top 15 players in all of the National Basketball Association this season. He joins his teammate in De’Aaron Fox on the All-NBA Third Team.

The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Third Team:



▪️ De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

▪️ LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

▪️ Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

▪️ Julius Randle, New York Knicks

▪️ Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/HLhSlCzszN — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

In a historic 2022-2023 campaign, Sabonis was named an NBA All-Star for the third time in his career and ended the regular season as the league leader in rebounds at 12.3 RPG. He also achieved career-highs in field goal percentage (61.5 FG%) and assists per game (7.3 APG). If that still wasn’t enough, the Lithuanian also tied Michael Jordan for 19th place in career triple-doubles at 28. A season for the ages.

What makes it even more exciting is that the young and hungry Kings are just getting started in their hunt for an NBA championship. Sabonis looks to be the face of the chase for a ring in Sacramento.

