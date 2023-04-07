2022-23 Player Review: Brynna Maxwell

When Brynna Maxwell transferred over from Utah, the Zags received a dependable shooter with experience. I don’t think anyone was expecting the impact to be as huge as it was.

The Zags were the top three-point shooting team in the nation, and a huge chunk of that comes from the production of Maxwell. Maxwell went from being a good shooter at Utah to a lethal sniper from long range, attempting 5.5 threes per game and making 48.1 percent of them, the top mark in the country.

As the Zags battled through a barrage of injuries this season, Maxwell’s increased production was absolutely required to remain competitive. Ejim was always a force down low, but with Kayleigh Truong sidelined throughout the entire year (essentially), Kaylynne was always going to need help.

Maxwell stepped on to the court like she owned the place. Her 13.5 points per game were third on the squad. Her 29 minutes per game were third on the squad. A cool 94.9 percent from the free throw line is nothing to scoff at.

Maxwell’s ability to hit threes is a key tenant of how Gonzaga’s game works. If you are a constant threat from outside, it opens up the floor to allow Ejim to do major damage in the post.

It’ll be very hard for Maxwell to top this season’s performance. She has announced that she is returning for the bonus-COVID year of eligibility. Expecting near 50 percent from long range probably needs to be toned down a little bit. However, with the hopeful return of a healthy Kayleigh Truong, the Gonzaga backcourt will be one of the better in the country, and that should prime the Zags for a successful season.