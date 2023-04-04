Efton Reid has entered the transfer portal

Efton Reid transferred to Gonzaga from LSU to make an impact, and after spending a majority of the season in bench obscurity, he will be trying his luck elsewhere.

Gonzaga’s Efton Reid will explore his options and enter the transfer portal, he told @Stockrisers. Reid started his career at LSU, was a former five-star, and still has major upside as a prospect.



Will have his fair share of suitors. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 4, 2023

After averaging 6.3 points in 19.6 minutes of play at LSU his freshman year, Reid transferred to Gonzaga and was expected to play a reserve role in providing some rim protection. He displayed flashes of that former five star potential, scoring eight points and grabbing eight rebounds in 12 minutes in the season opener against North Florida.

After that game, however, it quickly deteriorated. Reid was incredibly foul prone, which limited his ability to make an impact on any game. He averaged 1.1 fouls in just 4.6 minutes per game over the season, translating to 9.3 fouls per 40 minutes. That was evident in his first three games of the season, against North Florida (12 minutes, 5 fouls), Michigan State (10 minutes, 4 fouls), and Texas (7 minutes, 2 fouls).

The minutes were always going to be at a premium as long as Drew Timme and Anton Watson were in the way, but with the emergence of Ben Gregg during the PK 85, Reid was jumped in the rotation by Gregg and struggled to find any consistent showing on the court.

Outside of the game against the D-II Eastern Oregon, by late November, Reid was relegated to garbage time appearances.

Reid becomes the third transfer from the Gonzaga program this year, following Dominick Harris and Hunter Sallis.

There is a legitimate question about what Reid’s role with the squad would have been next year. Assuming Anton Watson exercises his bonus year of eligibility, Reid would have been solidly behind both Watson and Gregg in the rotation. The Zags also have incoming redshirt freshman Braden Huff waiting in the wings. None of that includes the potential for landing a transfer to help shore up the front court after losing Timme’s production.

We wish Efton Reid well and hope he finds more success with his future squad.