Reflecting on the Legendary Gonzaga Career of Drew Timme

The ‘Stache with the rockin’ headband holding back the flow. The all-time leading scorer in Gonzaga history with 2,307 career points. The king of the postgame interviews. Always with a fun, upbeat personality. Drew Timme is unlike any other basketball player you will ever find in the deep history of the beautiful college game.

However you want to remember him during his special time in Spokane, Drew Timme not only changed the landscape of Gonzaga hoops but college basketball entirely in a positive manner.

His career numbers with Gonzaga were staggering with 134 games played, his averages were 17.2 PPG on .618 FG%, 6.7 RPG, and 2.4 APG. Unbelievable stuff and he seemed to improve season after season after season.

From his spectacular footwork in the low post that will inspire kids of the future. Underrated rim protection when it seemed to matter most. The connection between him and Anton Watson in the high-low. The leadership skills he possesses and the loud (but emphatic) voice he spoke to his teammates as well as coaches on and off the floor. The subtle trash-talking he would do so annoyingly to get in his opponent’s head. Definitely can’t forget about the hundreds of different hilarious celebrations after a bucket he did. Really, how can you not love his character?

Just take a look, his long list of accomplishments speaks for itself:

- Karl Malone Award (2021)

- Consensus 1st-team All-American (2023)

- 2x Consensus 2nd-Team All-American (2021, 2022)

- 2x West Coast Conference Men’s Player of the Year (2022, 2023)

- 3x 1st-team All-WCC (2021, 2022, 2023)

- WCC All-Freshman Team (2020)

- WCC Tournament MOP (2023)

- 1 Sweet Sixteen appearance

- 2 Elite Eight appearances

- 1 National Championship appearance

- 301 points over 13 NCAA Tournament games (6th most in tournament history)

I think my favorite memory of this Gonzaga legend will come on November 13, 2021. Timme scored a then-career-high 37 points to go along with 7 rebounds and 3 assists in an 86-74 win over the then #5 Texas Longhorns. What made that so special is the fact it came against his team from his home state. What an all-around spectacular performance.

Drew Timme is forever a Zag. Can’t wait until the university unveils his jersey in the rafters and his signature ‘stache celebration statue outside the historic McCarthey Athletic Center. They better do that last part.

I wish him the best of luck in the upcoming NBA Draft. Even if he does end up going undrafted, I know he will have a spectacular professional career. Thanks for everything, it meant the world to the Gonzaga faithful.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area...