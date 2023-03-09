Drew Timme named finalist for Karl Malone Award

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme has been named as one of the five finalists for the Karl Malone Award, an annual award that goes out to the best power forward in college hoops.

Timme, who won the award in 2021, will go up against Bryce Hopkins (Providence), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Kris Murray (Iowa), and Ąžuolas Tubelis (Arizona).

Timme, who recently became the Zags all-time leading scorer, is averaging 20.9 points per game while shooting 62.4 percent from the field this season. He is first in the nation in two-point field goals made and has the 10th highest player efficiency rating at 30.5. KenPom ranks him third in his Player of the Year Standings, behind Zach Edey and Jaime Jaquez. Jackson-Davis is a close fourth.

It is the second finalist award for a Zag, with Julian Strawther named as one of five dueling it out for the Julius Erving Award, which goes out to the top winger in college hoops.