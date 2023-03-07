The Zags and Gaels are playing the season rubber match with a WCC Tournament championship title on the line.

It wasn’t easy for either team in the semifinals. The Gaels looked like they were well on their way to trouncing the BYU Cougars, but the Cougars stormed back in the second half. Saint Mary’s held on for the seven-point win.

The same basically goes for the Zags, but slightly less dramatic. Gonzaga burst out to an early lead, but one can never count out Khalil Shabazz. San Francisco made it a game for much of the 40 minutes, with the Zags getting the big shots required to hold on for an 11-point win.

For the second-consecutive year, we get the matchup we are generally used to: Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s.

Here’s what you need to know:

Game information

Go Zags.