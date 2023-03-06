The Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the San Francisco Dons in the WCC Tournament semifinals for a chance at the championship and the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

That autobid for Gonzags is largely unimportant, considering the Zags are a lock for the tournament. However, a loss to basically anyone other than Saint Mary’s would most likely affect their seed line for the worse.

Gonzaga hasn’t played for about half of a week, after they inserted a new Senior Night into the schedule and took down Chicago State last Wednesday. The Dons are coming off a double-overtime win over Santa Clara, spearheaded by 38 (!!!) points from Khalil Shabazz.

How this game transpires is anyone’s guess. The Dons played Gonzaga ferociously tight in the first contest on The Hilltop, requiring late-game heroics from Rasir Bolton for Gonzaga to pull off the win. Things went a bit differently in Spokane, with Gonzaga taking an early first half lead and never looking back.

Third game? Drink an afternoon cup of coffee and stay up to find out.

Game information

Time: 8:30 pm PT (or 30 minutes after the Saint Mary’s/BYU game ends)

TV: ESPN2

Radio Link

Live Stats

Online Stream

DraftKings Odds: Gonzaga -14.5