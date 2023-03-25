The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Connecticut Huskies will face off for the first time since 2015 with a shot at the Final Four on the line. This game, and many other games, can be streamed live on Sling TV.

The Huskies are arguably the toughest and hottest team in the tournament at this very moment. Statistically, they’ve been that way for quite some time, having turned their season around nicely and looking for a national championship in one of the wonkiest tournaments in recent memory.

Gonzaga, of course, has Drew Timme. Timme has been absolutely phenomenal through the Tournament as he continually extends his college swan song by one game at a time.

A win tonight means Gonzaga is back in the Final Four, their third trip since 2017. For UConn, a win would place them in their first Final Four since 2014, the last time they won the national championship.

Game information