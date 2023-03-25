The Elite Eight starts today and for the first time in NCAA Tournament history, there will not be a No. 1 seed involved in the party.

In a wild tournament that has known no bounds, the two remaining No. 1 seeds Alabama and Houston both dropped their Sweet 16 contests. Brackets that weren’t already in ruin are now in ruin. Those already in ruin are now ashen.

And that means this tournament is anyone’s game. The bracket is a bit lopsided at the moment. Gonzaga, UConn, and Texas are all clustered on one side. The other end? The likes of San Diego State, Florida Atlantic, Creighton, and Kansas State. The path to the national championship is all about matchups (and just as much about luck).

As always, all games can be streamed on March Madness Live.

Saturday’s games

3:09 pm: No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic, TBS

5:49 pm: No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 UConn, TBS

Sunday’s games