The Sweet 16 continues on Friday after a wild night of basketball that featured a fantastic evening to close it all out.

Three out of the four games were Grade A certified butt clenching basketball. Only No. 4 UConn and No. 8 Akransas were the exception, with the Huskies absolutely steamrolling the Razorbacks.

No. 4 Tennessee finally fell like essentially everyone thought they would, with the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls advancing to the Elite Eight. No. 3 Kansas State and No. 7 Michigan State traded blows until overtime, highlighted by Marquis Nowell’s absurd 19 assists.

Then, of course, there was Gonzaga and UCLA. The Zags rallied from 13 down at halftime, looked like they were going to run away from it in the second half, until a completely listless Bruins team mashed 10 points onto the board in 1.5 seconds (or so it seemed). Julian Strawther from the top of the key. Cold blooded. Onions. Insert your announcers favorite catch phrase here, it was all of those.

As always, all games can be streamed on March Madness Live.

Game information