The Gonzaga Bulldogs and UCLA Bruins will face off in the Sweet 16 for a chance to return to the Elite Eight.

Last year, both Gonzaga and UCLA fell in the Sweet 16. The previous year, well, on this blog, we know what happened. The two teams met in the Final Four for a game that will go down in the annals as one of the all-time great March Madness contests.

Can tonight top that? Probably not. Maybe if the game goes into triple overtime? It is hard to beat the sheer drama of a half court heave to push a team into the national championship.

Either way, nerves are nerves, and they will be aplenty today. However, if you need to think positive thoughts, here is what transpired the last time the Zags played a Sweet 16 game on March 23.

The last time Gonzaga played a Sweet 16 game on March 23rd, this happened... pic.twitter.com/AxKBBXjhb7 — Steven Karr (@SKarrG0) March 23, 2023

Game information