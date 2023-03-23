The days off of basketball rest to let us recover are over and the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament starts today with the Sweet 16.

There are plenty of compelling games happening. Obviously, Gonzaga hits the court. The other half of the bracket also does, with UConn taking on the talented, yet incredibly unreliable, Arkansas Razorbacks.

On the other half, of game slates, Michigan State continues its standard never bet against Tom Izzo in March streak, and Tennessee, a program most pundits were harsh on in their own personal bracket reveals, takes on Florida Atlantic.

As always, all games can be streamed on March Madness Live.

Thursday’s Games

3:30 pm: No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State, TBS

4:15 pm: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 8 Arkansas, CBS

6:00 pm: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic, TBS

6:45 pm: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga, CBS

Friday’s Games