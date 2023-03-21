Drew Timme named Naismith Player of the Year Finalist

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme was named a Naismith Player of the Year Finalist on Wednesday, alongside Zach Edey, Jalen Wilson, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Timme is having a year in his swan song for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The senior is averaging 21.1 points per game off of 62 percent shooting from the floor, and every point scored this tournament adds to his total as Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer.

He is making sure that number increases and increases. Timme had another Timme-like March Madness game against TCU, piling up 28 points in 32 minutes of play. With a career of 17.1 points per game, Timme has averaged 23 points per game during the NCAA Tournament.

With the exclusion of Alabama’s Brandon Miller from the the finalist list, interestingly enough, Timme is also the only player on the finalists whose team is still partaking in the NCAA Tournament. Whether or not that factors into the voting, who knows.