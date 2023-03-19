 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gonzaga vs. TCU: Game times, TV schedule, and how to stream online

One more game for one more trip to the Sweet 16.

By Peter Woodburn
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Texas Christian vs Arizona State Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off against the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs for a trip to the Sweet 16 on Saturday evening. You can tune in to this game and all of the March Madness games with a subscription to Sling TV.

After a somewhat slow start, the Zags took it to Grand Canyon in the second half to advance to the second round for the 14th-consecutive time. Things weren’t as easy for the Horned Frogs, who had to battle it out with Arizona State before JaKobe Coles made the game-winning shot in the final seconds to pull out the win.

If Gonzaga wins, it will be the eighth-straight year they have made the NCAA Tournament. For TCU, a win would mean the first Sweet 16 appearance since 1968. Never count out a hungry horned frog.

Game information

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...