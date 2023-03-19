The second round of the NCAA Tournament continued to be absolutely insane. A second number one seed fell and the Princeton Tigers are a No. 15 seed in the Sweet 16 like that is a normal thing.

The Kansas Jayhawks season came to an unfortunate end at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Duke Blue Devils ruined brackets as they got absolutely handled by the Tennessee Volunteers.

But no win was bigger than Princeton, who stomped past Missouri with ease after just barely dispatching No. 2 Arizona on Thursday.

As for Gonzaga-related news, the Zags close the game out. If they win, they will face an old March Madness nemesis in UCLA in the Sweet 16.

All games can be streamed on March Madness Live.

Game information