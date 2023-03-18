The second round gets underway today and it might be literally impossible for it to top the upsets that we have seen in the First Round of one of the wildest years in college hoops.

There weren’t as many traditional buzzer beaters, but it will be hard to top the utter collapse of the Purdue Boilermakers, who became the second No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history to fall in the first round. Even more painful? The Purdue Boilermakers lost to Fairleigh Dickinson, a team that was only in the NCAA Tournament because Merrimack is not eligible for the NCAA Tournament since moving to Division I. Going into the game, Fairleigh Dickinson was ranked No. 298 by KenPom.

Today, we get to see if the Cinderella dreams of Furman and Princeton continue, or whether the dream falls short in the Round of 32.

All games can be streamed live on March Madness Live.

