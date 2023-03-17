Gonzaga Falls to Ole Miss 71 - 48

The Lady Zags had their impressive season ended by a tough and athletic University of Mississippi team 71 - 48. Gonzaga was led by Yvonne Ejim with 19 points and eight rebounds. Ole Miss was led by Snudda Collins with 15 points and center Madison Scott had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The story of the game was Gonzaga’s atrocious three-point shooting. The Zags shot a horrendous one for 16 from deep despite shooting 42% for the year. Ole Miss on the other hand, hit an uncharacteristic seven treys.

It became evident early in the first quarter this wasn’t going to be Gonzaga’s night. All-WCC first teamer Yvonne Ejim scored Gonzaga’s first four point but also picked up two quick fouls with over six minutes to play in the first quarter and had to sit. When she returned to the game midway in the second quarter, she energized the team with four quick points but soon thereafter picked up her third foul and sat out the last five minutes of the half.

Ole Miss played tough and aggressive the entire contest. They pushed the tempo on offense and their swarming defense seemingly never gave Gonzaga on open look. Their speed and athleticism never allowed Gonzaga to get into their offensive flow and caused the Zag’s guards to shoot a terrible six for 34 from the field.

Ole Miss led 34-21 at the half, extended their led in the third quarter and cruised to the easy victory. They will now face #1 seed Stanford this Sunday on the Cardinal’s home court.

After losing the WCC Championship to Portland and tonight’s loss, the Zags had a tough ending to a great season. Despite battling injuries all year, they achieved and impressive 28 wins coupled with the regular season WCC championship and a stellar 17-1 conference record.

This team will be awesome next season. All four Gonzaga seniors; the Trong twins, Brynna Maxwell and Eliza Hollingsworth will take their Covid year and return. This means essentially the entire team will return. Kayleigh Trong led the team in scoring in the 21-22 season will join her WCC Player of the Year sister Kaylnne and Maxwell to form one of the nation’s most impressive backcourt’s.

Congratulations on a great season and I’m sure looking forward to next year.