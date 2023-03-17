The No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 14 Grand Canyon Antelopes for the first time in school history as they open their trek deep into the NCAA Tournament. You can sign up for Sling TV to access all the March Madness games.

Grand Canyon is often times thrown around as the next potential Gonzaga, a school from outside the traditional powerhouses looking to imprint its mark on the national stage. A win over Gonzaga would certainly do the trick.

That might be easier said than done, however. The Zags have been playing some of the best hoops in all of college over the past couple of months. This is also a Gonzaga team that has won its opening round matchup in the past 13 tournaments. Kansas, with 16-straight, is the only team to have accomplished that more.

Game information